Rishi Kapoor death: 'He will be greatly missed', mourn Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday. He was admitted to H N Reliance hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. The news of the death has thrown the entire country into a state of mourning with tributes to the late actor coming in from all corners. Not only actors, politicians also paid tribute to the late actor and offered condolences to his family.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the late actor, he wrote on Twitter, "This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul."

"The sudden demise of actor #RishiKapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," wrote Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Twitter

Maharashtra Deputy Cm Ajit Pawar offered condolences to the late actor's family, he wrote, "Sorry to hear about the sad demise of the legendary & charismatic veteran Actor Rishi Kapoor. An iconic star of the Indian cinema has been lost. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

"Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor Ji. An actor par excellence who charmed millions, he will be deeply missed by all. My deepest condolences to his family & fans all over the world. RIP," wrote Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues. He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an infection. After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever. He was discharged soon after. Kapoor started his acting career from supe-rhit film Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973. His last film was The Body.

