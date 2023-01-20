Road rage: Bengaluru woman drags man on car’s bonnet after accident

In another shocking case of road rage, a woman in Bengaluru dragged a man on her SUV’s bonnet for almost a kilometre after their cars met with an accident. The police said the woman, who was later identified as Priyanka, reportedly hit the man, Darshan, with her Tata Nexon over some argument after their cars collided in the Jnana Bharathi Nagar area of Bengaluru.

The police said Darshan tried stopping Priyanka after the accident, but she didn’t stop her car. She hit Darshan with her car and then drove the car with him on the bonnet. Darshan, unable to get off, held on to the bonnet for about one kilometre.

Two separated FIRs have been filed after the incident. One was filed against Priyanka for carrying Darshan on her car’s bonnet and for road rage. She was booked under section 307 of the IPC.

On the other hand, a second FIR was against Darshan and three more people — Yashwant, Sujan and Vinay- under section 354 of the IPC.

The incident came to light after Bengaluru witnessed a similar incident where a 71-year-old man was dragged by a two-wheeler for nearly one kilometre in broad daylight.

In the incident that took place on Magadi road, the police said the accused, Sahil, tried to rush away after he hit 71-year-old Muthappa, who got down from his car. He hung to the scooty’s grabrail while Sahil dragged him on his scooty for about a kilometre. Sahil did not stop by himself. The police said he was stopped by commuters on the road.

Delhi too witnessed the shocking Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case on New Year day, in which the victim was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car and was dragged for about four kilometers in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area.

The CCTV footage of the accident showed that the accused were under the influence of alcohol. The investigation into the case is still on.

Also read: Air India 'pee-gate': Airline imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra