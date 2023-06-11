Rohit Sharma suggests 3-match WTC finals after India's crushing defeat against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma has called for a three-match WTC finals after his side suffered a 209-run defeat to Australia in the one-off title clash at The Oval.

His c/omments came after India's poor show in ICC events continued as Australia won their maiden World Test Championship title with a crushing 209-run victory on the fifth day of the summit clash on Sunday. This was India's second defeat in successive WTC finals after losing to New Zealand in 2021 in the inaugural edition.

Speaking after the match, Sharma said that he felt a three-match final would be a fairer way to decide the world champions.

"I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard and we fought but we played just 1 game. I think a 3-match series would be ideal in the next WTC cycle," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match press conference.

Given the demands that the three-Test series will have on any host nation's schedule, Rohit's ambition is unlikely to come true anytime soon. The ICC's general manager of cricket, Wasim Khan, earlier mentioned that while the structure is continuously examined, current feedback from members indicates that the league and one-off final are "continuing to work as they are".

Chasing a record 444 at The Oval, Indian fans went into day five high on hope with Kohli (49) and Ajinkya Rahane (46) walking into the middle. However, Boland removing Kohli and Jadeja (0) in the seventh over of the morning pretty much shut the door on India, who resumed the day at 164 for three needing another 280 runs for an improbable win.

Rohit also attributed their crushing defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship on bad bowling in the first innings, but he insisted that no one can take away his team's hard effort over the last two years.

A three-match final would certainly be more fair than a one-off game, but it would also be more expensive and time-consuming. The ICC will need to weigh up the pros and cons before making a decision.

