RRB JE Recruitment 2018: Railways invites applications for 12,844 posts of junior engineers; check out all the details

RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has invited applications to hire as many as 12,844 junior engineers in the Railways. The applicants can visit rrbmumbai.gov.in to check all the details. The online application process started on Wednesday. The RRB has started the JE recruitment process three days after it was notified by the Ministry of Railways. Besides JEs, the Railways has also invited applications for 29 posts of junior engineers in information technology; depot material superintendent (227); and chemical and metallurgical assistant (387). Here are important details including last date of application, payment process, and the date of computer based test for the RRB JE Recruitment 2018-19.

Important details: The online registration for these posts started from 10 am today onwards and it will go on till January 31. The offline payment will be made till February 4, while candidates will be able to make online payment will February 5.

The last date to submit the complete online application form is February 7. The Railway recruitment board will conduct the stage 1 computer based test during April or May. The dates for CBTs of recruitment process will be intimated through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) websites.

The general category candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as examination fee, while those belonging to the SC/ST/ex-servicemen/PwBDs/trransgender/ minorities/economically backward class will have pay Rs 250 as the exam fee. Female candidates will also have to pay the examination fee of Rs 250.

Salary: Those clearing all the stages of the exams will be selected for the different posts of JE, JE IT, depot material superintendant (DMS) and chemical & metallurgical assistant (CMA). As per the Railways, all these candidates will fall under the 7th Central Pay Commission Matrix and will be given an initial pay of Rs 35,400 per month, besides other allowances admissible at that time.

Things to keep in mind

Ensure that you fulfil all eligibility conditions. Candidates waiting for the final results of the prescribed educational qualification should not apply.

The age of candidates applying for these railway posts should fall between 18 and 33 years (as on 01-01-2019).

Check the post parameter table and vacancy table at rrbmumbai.gov.in to ascertain the vacancies notified against all RRBs for your qualification (degree/diploma). Ensure the RRB to which you wish to fill in the online application is having vacancy for your discipline.

Application to more than one RRB will lead to rejection of all the applications.

There will be two-stage computer based test (CBT). The short listing of 2nd stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st stage CBT. After the state 2 CBT, candidates will have to go through document verification and medical examination.

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers in CBTs. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates can apply for the notified posts of any one RRB as per their eligibility only through online application mode by visiting the official website of RRBs.

To know about the education qualification, go to the 'recruitment process' section of the Decentralised Employment Notice on the Railway Recruitment Board's website (rrbmumbai.gov.in).

Keep all scanned documents in JPEG format ready before filling the application. Keep these documents in digital form before logging into the application page for speedy process.

Candidate photograph in colour: JPEG image of size 20KB to 50KB

Candidate signature: JPEG image of size 10KB to 40KB

SC/ST certificate (only for candidates seeking free travel pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB

Edited by Manoj Sharma