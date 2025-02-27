'Rs 40 lakh salary, no degree required': Bengaluru AI job has techies divided

A Bengaluru-based AI startup has shaken up hiring norms with an approach that ditches resumes and degrees. Sudarshan Kamath, founder of Smallest AI, is offering a software engineering role with a hefty Rs 40 lakh annual salary—but there’s a catch.

Candidates won’t be judged on their education or credentials. Instead, they must prove their skills with a 100-word introduction and links to their best work. The job listing, posted on X (formerly Twitter), has sparked debate online, with many praising the skills-first model while others question the salary’s competitiveness.

Kamath’s hiring announcement stood out for its simplicity. In his post, he wrote, "We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at Smallest AI... Send a small 100-word text introducing yourself + links to your best work to info@smallest.ai." He clarified that neither a college degree nor a traditional resume would influence the selection process.

The phrase "cracked full-stack engineer" isn’t an official job title but is widely understood in tech circles. It refers to a highly skilled developer with deep expertise in front-end and back-end technologies, capable of solving complex problems with ease.

The role is open to candidates with zero to two years of experience and requires them to work from Smallest AI’s Indiranagar office five days a week. The post gained traction fast, amassing nearly 3.5 lakh views within hours.

We are looking to hire a cracked full-stack engineer at @smallest_AI



Salary CTC - 40 LPA

Salary Base - 15-25 LPA

Salary ESOPs - 10-15 LPA

Joining - Immediate

Location - Bangalore (Indiranagar)

Experience - 0-2 years

Work from Office - 5 days a week

College - Does not matter… — Sudarshan Kamath (@kamath_sutra) February 24, 2025

Reactions were mixed. Many praised the focus on proof of work (PoW) over formal qualifications. One user wrote, "I really loved that you are asking for PoW rather than college and grades. I have sent you the mail." Others, however, questioned whether the salary was truly competitive for a "cracked" engineer.

Some users raised concerns about Bengaluru’s high cost of living. Satvik Khare, a software engineer, pointed out, "Indiranagar is such an expensive place that out of Rs 15 lakh where in hand will be Rs 1 lakh approximately, Rs 35,000 will go just in accommodation in a sharing apartment plus groceries plus weekends plus education loan EMI or discretionary spending EMI. Feel yourself lucky if you can save Rs 20,000."

While Kamath’s skills-first approach received praise, some tech professionals weren’t convinced about the pay. One user remarked, "Don't add 'cracked' if you can't pay a cracked salary. Respectfully, it's not a good look for you and your company."