Rs 48 crore per day with Rs 17,500 cr annual salary package! The jaw-dropping fortune of this Indian-origin tech boss

When Jagdeep Singh led QuantumScape, he earned an eye-watering ₹48 crore (around $5.8 million) daily, making him the world’s highest-paid CEO. His staggering ₹17,500 crore annual compensation was tied to stock options and performance milestones, reflecting his transformative impact on the company.

Singh, however, is no longer listed among the highest-paid CEOs of major public companies.

His compensation as QuantumScape’s CEO was unprecedented, driven by stock options reportedly worth $2.3 billion. This financial package far outpaced industry giants like Hock Tan of Broadcom ($161.8 million) and Nikesh Arora of Palo Alto Networks ($151.4 million).

Singh’s earnings highlighted the value placed on his leadership and the company’s success during his tenure.

As the founder of QuantumScape, Singh steered the company to the forefront of clean energy innovation. QuantumScape’s solid-state battery technology promises faster charging, enhanced safety, and superior performance compared to lithium-ion batteries. These advancements have positioned the company as a leader in the EV industry, attracting investments from heavyweights like Bill Gates and Volkswagen.

Despite his astronomical compensation, Singh’s earnings stand out as an exception rather than the norm in CEO pay. His package appears to have been tied to specific performance goals and stock options, a one-time alignment reflecting the company’s rapid growth and industry leadership.

Singh stepped down as CEO in February 2024 but remains on the company’s board of directors.

With degrees from Stanford and UC Berkeley, Singh combined technical expertise with business acumen to launch QuantumScape in 2010. Over the years, his leadership has not only advanced EV battery technology but also reshaped the clean energy landscape.

Singh’s tenure at QuantumScape set a new standard for CEO compensation, tied closely to his achievements in advancing clean energy technology. While his earnings may be an outlier, they reflect the growing rewards for leaders driving transformative change in critical industries.