'Andar baal ugne lag...': Gurugram family drinks hair oil on Shark Tank India 4, shark Aman Gupta grossed out

A recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 on SonyLIV featured a Gurugram-based family pitching their brand, Nidhi’s Grandmaa Secret, a chemical-free hair oil made from 13 herbs. To prove their product’s purity, founders Nidhi and Rajat drank the oil in front of the judges. Their bold move left Aman Gupta visibly disgusted, while Anupam Mittal joked, “Bhai andar baal ugne lag padnege” (Your hair will start growing on the inside).

The family—Rajat, his wife Nidhi, and his mother Rajni—asked for ₹70 lakh for a 2% stake, valuing the company at ₹35 crore.

Tough questions from the sharks

As they showcased their products, Vineeta Singh pointed out that not all of them were chemical-free, including their ‘Herbal Sindoor.’ When Aman questioned how their brand differed from Avimee Herbal, a similar business featured in Season 2, Rajat failed to give a clear answer. Nidhi jumped in, stating that their oil was made from fresh ingredients.

The sharks were also skeptical about Rajat’s history of failed businesses. Aman bluntly told him, “You are not serious, vishwaas nahi aa pa raha” (I don’t have faith in you), and suggested that the business might have had better chances if only Nidhi and Rajni had presented it. Vineeta also backed out.

A deal with Anupam Mittal

Peyush Bansal saw potential in their hair oil but advised them to focus on it instead of diversifying. Kunal Bahl warned Rajat against constantly looking for backup plans, saying, “You will never make a big business if you are always thinking about back-ups.” He also declined to invest.

Despite the scepticism, Anupam Mittal made an offer, and after negotiations, they sealed the deal at ₹70 lakh for 5% equity and 1% royalty, valuing the business at ₹14 crores.