‘₹15 crore revenue, no USP?’: Anupam Mittal rips into Trajectory founders on Shark Tank India 4

Shark Tank India Season 4 continues to showcase innovative pitches, but not all entrepreneurs are leaving the panelists impressed. In the latest episode, Anupam Mittal took issue with the founders of Trajectory, a neck pillow brand, calling them out for their lack of unique selling proposition (USP) and questionable brand comparisons.

The Trajectory founders entered the tank seeking ₹1 crore for a 2% equity stake in their company. Their confident pitch, coupled with a ₹15 crore revenue, strong distribution model, and collaborations with airport retail outlets and Amazon, initially caught the sharks' attention.

However, Mittal pointed out the lack of differentiation in their brand. When the pitchers began narrating their brand story instead of addressing his concerns, he interrupted, asking, “Will this story ever end?” CEO Raghav then attempted to lighten the moment with a joke, but Mittal remained unimpressed, remarking, “Your rehearsed jokes aren’t landing, my friend.”

Later, Namita Thapar questioned the brand’s USP, prompting the founders to describe the fabric and material of their cushion. This further irked Mittal, who shot back, “What nonsense are you saying? Why do you always beat around the bush?” He added, “Abhi aap kahi par bhi teer maaro, lagega nahi.”

The situation escalated when the Trajectory founders compared their brand to a popular energy drink, a claim Mittal dismissed as “absolutely baseless.” Despite the heated exchange, the entrepreneurs ultimately secured a deal — proving that even a tough grilling from the sharks doesn’t always sink a pitch.