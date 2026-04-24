₹10 note worth over ₹1 lakh? PM Narendra Modi’s jhalmuri stop sparks bidding frenzy

A fleeting roadside interaction during West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 campaigning has spiralled into a viral story of value, sentiment, and politics — after a ₹10 note handed over by Narendra Modi reportedly began attracting bids close to ₹1 lakh.

The moment unfolded in Jhargram, where the Prime Minister paused between rallies to sample jhalmuri, a staple Bengali street snack. He struck up a conversation with the vendor, asked about the price, and paid ₹10 in cash — despite the seller initially hesitating to accept the money.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The exchange, captured on video and widely shared online, quickly went viral, drawing massive attention and turning a routine campaign stop into a national talking point.

The ₹10 note that sparked a bidding frenzy

What followed surprised even seasoned political observers. The vendor reportedly kept the exact ₹10 note given by Modi, treating it as a keepsake. Soon, word spread — and with it, offers from collectors and admirers eager to own a piece of what they saw as “history.”

According to reports, bids for the note climbed dramatically, with some touching the ₹1 lakh mark. The note’s value lies not in its rarity as currency, but in its association with the Prime Minister and the viral moment itself.

Advertisement

Social media further amplified the frenzy, with users urging the vendor to preserve or frame the note rather than spend it, reinforcing its status as memorabilia.

The vendor’s dilemma: cash or memory?

Despite the soaring offers, the vendor has indicated a preference for holding on to the note. For him, the encounter carries emotional value far beyond money.

The interaction itself — marked by casual conversation and a relatable, human touch — has become part of the story that people are eager to remember and own.

Politics enters the narrative

The incident hasn’t remained confined to feel-good headlines. It has also triggered political debate in the middle of a high-stakes election season.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the spontaneity of the stop, alleging it was staged for publicity. Supporters, meanwhile, have highlighted it as an example of Modi’s grassroots connect.