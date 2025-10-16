'₹2.5 cr can buy a mansion in the US, but not a 3BHK in Bengaluru: Techie's rant on soaring real estate costs goes viral

A Bengaluru-based tech professional recently took to Reddit to share his disappointment after being turned away by multiple builders while searching for a 3BHK apartment in the city.

“I’ve been reaching out to a lot of lesser-known builders, excluding big names like Prestige, Sobha, and Embassy. All of them lose interest when I mention my budget,” the post read.

The user said that even for a ₹2.5 crore budget — which includes registration and simple interiors — most builders told him he could only afford homes from “grade C builders.”

Some even stopped showing him options altogether. “It almost feels like an insult when they show flats to others but not to me, saying I’m not within their budget,” he wrote. What hit harder was the realisation that the same amount could buy a far better property abroad.

“For this price, you could get much better homes in the US, in much better neighborhoods,” the Redditor added. He also highlighted how post-pandemic real estate prices in Bengaluru have skyrocketed, making home ownership nearly impossible even for well-paid tech professionals.

He added that the only ones managing to buy are those having large equity in start-ups, selling ancestral land, getting huge dowries, or earning double incomes. The user’s frustration reflects a growing sentiment among Bengaluru’s middle and upper-middle-class professionals, who say home ownership is slipping out of reach despite stable incomes.

He added that homes outside the BBMP area also cost more than ₹2.5 crore, while adding he sees no point in owning a ₹3 crore home in a "gram panchayat area". “It feels like working hard as a techie isn’t paying off anymore.”

The post ends on a disillusioned note as the user wrote: “We pay massive taxes, get no amenities, no decent homes, and no job security. I’ve been feeling stuck in this country for the past few months.”

As property prices continue to surge across Bengaluru, this post has struck a chord with many others who feel priced out of the very city they helped build.

"In the same boat as you. If both husband and wife are earning well and are committed to work as well, then only you can think of a good 3bhk, which is still in outskirts. Inside the city, even for 20-year-old gated societies, they are quoting 2.2-2.3Cr onwards. Especially when anything can happen in IT sector, I wonder how there are so many ppl who can easily afford it!" a user wrote.

A second user said: "Imagine if this situation is of a techie, what happens to the general populace."

Others, however, were skeptical and asked whether the original poster (OP) was searching correctly or not.

" Stop comparing to US. This is India. Pricing works on demand and supply. 101 of economics. Now 2.5 crore is pretty good budget for sure and I don’t think you are searching correctly," a user commented.

" Why are you living in delusion.. there are plenty of projects within that budget.. either you are not researching well or you are ignorant," another user wrote.