₹2.72 lakh for learning Twinkle Twinkle? Parents shocked after seeing kindergarten fee slip

A single fee slip. That was all it took to set off one of India's most heated debates over the cost of educating a child.

A screenshot showing Rs 2.72 lakh in annual charges for a kindergarten admission has gone viral on social media, leaving parents, educators, and policymakers scrambling to respond. The bill is not for a university degree or a professional course. It is for the very first rung of formal schooling.

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What the fee slip showed

The breakdown laid out in the viral slip was striking in its detail. Parents would need to pay a one-time admission fee of Rs 48,000, comprising a Rs 15,000 non-refundable admission fee and a Rs 33,000 refundable caution deposit. The annual school fee came to approximately Rs 2,24,718, covering tuition, library charges, and gymkhana expenses.

That, however, was not the complete picture. Transport, school shoes, socks, cafeteria charges, and other extras were listed separately, meaning the actual yearly outgo for a family could climb considerably higher.

2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/yEucagf88C — Sakshi (@Sakshi50038) April 19, 2026

What people are saying

Many users said quality education is slipping out of reach even for middle-class and upper-middle-class families, not just those at the margins.

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One user commented, "This is clearly going out of control. What is govt doing why no regulations to control this shitty fee hike."

Some questioned why stronger regulations on fee hikes do not exist, while others argued that private education operates as a market and parents are free to choose schools within their means. A few pointed out that expensive fees do not always guarantee better teaching quality.

Another user commented, "IB school starts from 3.5 lac for nursery. Includes music room, free food in cafeteria, activity room, swimming, skating, etc. All classrooms are AC. Schools look like five-star hotels the moment u enter the reception."

Why does this strike a nerve

The fee slip arrived at a moment when household budgets across Indian cities are already stretched thin. Rent, groceries, healthcare, and transport are all rising. Layer school admission charges, annual fees, books, uniforms, and extracurriculars on top of that, and education can quickly become a family's single largest expense, before a child has sat through a single lesson.

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The viral kindergarten bill became a symbol of something much larger: the growing fear among parents that securing even a basic, decent start for their child now requires paying a premium most families can ill afford.