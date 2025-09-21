Salary gaps within the same team in Indian IT companies have again come under discussion after a developer shared their experience on Reddit.

Posting on r/developersIndia, the user described how they are being paid significantly less than many colleagues despite having the same years of experience and handling more complex tasks. According to the post, the developer earns ₹9 lakh per annum, while most of their 11-member team make around ₹15 lakh. One colleague, they said, is paid as much as ₹25 lakh.

Advertisement

The developer explained that their role often involves system-level work, designing flows, and solving problems for others. Managers, they wrote, frequently tell them “only you can do it,” resulting in extra hours and weekend shifts. For the past two months, the user claimed, they had been working on Saturdays and Sundays to meet deadlines.

By contrast, they pointed to a higher-paid teammate who leaves the office at 6 pm sharp, avoids weekend work, and is not involved in critical design responsibilities. “I’m supposed to be the lead of this team,” the post added, highlighting what the user described as an imbalance in workload and pay.

Advertisement

The issue escalated after a late-night meeting that ran until 11 pm, where the developer was asked to assist the ₹25 lakh colleague with “solutioning” despite the work being outside their assigned tasks. Following the meeting, the user messaged their HR contact to ask who they should approach for a raise.

The post also alleged high attrition within the team, with five new hires resigning within two weeks due to workload and pressure. The developer suggested raising this point in talks with HR to underline the need for better pay and distribution of responsibilities.

The Reddit thread attracted wide discussion. One user commented: “If they are at a higher designation, that might be the reason. Salaries are also linked to previous companies. Having a counteroffer is the best way.” Another advised caution in negotiations: “Never compare with others, it will backfire. Just say the pay is very less for the amount of work you do. If they revise your pay, stay for a while. If they don’t, start looking for better opportunities.”