RSOS 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Class 10 result declared on rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, check details here

RSOS Class 10 Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Board has announced the RSOS 10th result 2019 today. Students can check their results and scores for the RSOS Results 2019 for Secondary Class exams on the official website of the board.

Candidates can check their scores on the rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can also check their RSOS Class 10th Result on websites such as, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.result91.com, eductaion.rajasthan.gov.in and indiaresult.com.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Board had declared the RSOS Class 12 result. The overall pass percentage stood at 34.85 percent, which was an increase of 1.17 per cent from the previous year. Additionally, last year the Rajasthan Open school had declared their Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day.

RSOS 10th Result 2019: Here's how to check scores:

Log onto the official website rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019 on the homepage

Enter your roll number on the new log-in

Click submit for Rajasthan RSOS 10th result 2019

Download and take print out for future reference

The Rajasthan State Open School Board (RSOS) was established in 2005. It aimed to provide education to private candidates at secondary and senior secondary levels. The Rajasthan open school board conducts examinations twice a year - on March-April and October-November every year.

Separately, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the RBSE Class 10th Result on June 3.

