‘Rules don’t always get implemented’: Srikanth Bolla challenges XL Cinema founders on scalability in Shark Tank India 4

Two founders pitched their cinema accessibility startup, XL Cinema, on the season four finale of Shark Tank India. Their company provides descriptive audio for films and web series, aiming to make content more accessible for people with visual impairment.

The episode featured Srikanth Bolla as a guest shark, with Jeet Adani observing from behind the scenes. The founders shared that their technology was used for the biopic Srikanth, adding credibility to their venture. They sought Rs 1.5 crore for 1.5% equity, valuing their company at Rs 100 crore — a number that immediately raised eyebrows among the sharks, considering their revenue stood at just Rs 65 lakh.

Explaining their model, the founders said they charge production houses Rs 4 lakh per project and deliver within 30 hours, significantly faster than the industry standard of a week. They attributed this efficiency to a streamlined AI-powered workflow. While Anupam Mittal appreciated the process, he felt the valuation was unrealistic and backed out. Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar followed suit, with Aman predicting that cheaper competitors would soon flood the market, and Namita doubting whether production houses would even pay Rs 4 lakh per project.

Srikanth Bolla was the toughest critic. He questioned their scalability, prompting the founders to highlight a government mandate requiring all theatrical releases to have descriptive audio by March 2026.

"Nobody's implementing the plastic ban either," Srikanth countered. "There is a big difference between a rule being introduced and a rule being implemented." The founders insisted that the CBFC would enforce compliance, but Srikanth remained unconvinced, pointing out that regulations can change with governments.

“I don’t need a visual description either — I can calculate your height based on where your voice is coming from. But mine is an exceptional case. Let’s forget that for a moment, because I agree you’re solving a big problem… New vendors could crop up. There is no chance for growth,” he said, ultimately opting out.

Despite the lukewarm reception, the pitch took a turn when Jeet Adani stepped in after the show. He offered Rs 1 crore in two tranches, giving the founders a much-needed boost after a tough grilling in the tank.