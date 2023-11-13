SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: With rain likely to play spoilsport in Kolkata on Nov 16, 17, who will qualify for final?

AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 semifinal: The World Cup 2023 has reached the knockout stage and just three major matches are left now. India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand have qualified as the top four teams. India and New Zealand will be facing each other at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, while the Proteas will take on the Aussies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 16.

However, rain is expected to arrive on Thursday this week in Kolkata spoiling the chances for Australia more than that of South Africa. If bad weather prevents the semi-final from finishing on Thursday, the match will resume on Friday on the reserve day from the same point.

But according to Weather.com, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain on Thursday and a 40 per cent chance of rain on Friday.

If the semifinal between Australia and South Africa is washed out on both Thursday and Friday, South Africa will directly qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final scheduled on November 19.

According to ICC rules laid for this World Cup, if the semifinals are washed out due to rain and no winner is decided, the team with a higher net run rate in the World Cup points table will reach the final. The points table has the top scores and NRR based on the teams' performance in the league phase.



Here's the points table after the league matches:

Team Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India (Q) 9 9 0 18 2.57 SA 9 7 2 14 1.261 Australia 9 7 2 10 0.861 New Zealand 9 5 4 10 0.743 Pakistan 9 4 5 8 -0.199 Afghanistan 9 4 5 8 -0.336 England 9 3 6 6 -0.572 Bangladesh 9 2 7 4 -1.142 Sri Lanka 9 2 7 4 -1.419 The Netherlands 9 2 7 4 -1.825

As per ICC, a minimum of 20 overs per side is required to get a result for the semifinals. If there is a possibility of those being bowled on the first day, they will be bowled.

In case, 40 overs cannot be played, the match will move into the reserve day. Besides, an additional 120 minutes will be given for the faceoff - scheduled and reserved days of the clash in comparison to 60 in the league stage.

The ICC's playing conditions also state that if a match is reduced to less than 20 overs per side, the Duckworth-Lewis method will be used to determine the winner.

The ICC's playing conditions also state that if a match is abandoned before 20 overs have been bowled per side, the match will be declared a no result.

In case of India vs New Zealand, if the semi-final in Mumbai is washed out despite using the reserve days, then Team India will qualify in the finals against the fourth-paced New Zealand as Men In Blue topped the group table with 18 points. The Kiwis only have 10 points.

