'Sahil Kataria, a toy shop owner in Delhi, was en route for honeymoon,' says report about man who assaulted IndiGo pilot

Sahil Kataria, who was arrested for assaulting a co-pilot of IndiGo, is a 35-year-old entrepreneur from South Delhi, who owns a stationery and toy shop in Amar Colony in South Delhi, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Kataria, who resides with his family in East of Kailash, had recently married and was on his way to Goa with his wife for their honeymoon when the incident took place.

He was detained by police following an altercation that took place at Delhi Airport. The incident occurred after a significant flight delay, which reportedly lasted 13 hours due to foggy conditions, leading to Kataria and his wife being deboarded from the aircraft.

The situation escalated when Kataria, driven by frustration over the delay and what he perceived as irresponsible behavior by the cabin crew, assaulted the pilot. The co-pilot's complaint led to the filing of an FIR against Kataria.

Following the assault, both Kataria and his wife were deboarded from the aircraft by CISF and aircraft officers. Kataria was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 290 (public nuisance), as well as section 22 of the Aircraft Rules. He was later released on bail after being served a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC.

In the aftermath of the incident, another video surfaced showing Kataria apologizing with folded hands, seemingly to the pilot, and saying "Sorry sir" while being escorted away by authorities. Despite the apology, the case is set to be taken to court, and an FIR has been lodged.

IndiGo Airlines has taken the matter seriously and formed an internal committee to determine the appropriate course of action. One of the considerations being discussed is placing Kataria on the 'no-fly list' due to his unruly behavior.

Sahil Kataria has been granted bail by the authorities.

Also Read: 'What about 185 passengers stranded without food for hours': Co-passengers on IndiGo Delhi-Goa flight on video of pilot getting hit