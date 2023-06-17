Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look in Adipurush leaves netizens in splits, see reactions

Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look in the much-hyped film Adipurush has generated outrageous reactions from netizens. Some people have praised the look, while others have criticized it.

In the movie, Khan can be seen with 10 heads, each of which is wearing a different expression. The look represents Ravana, the demon king who is the antagonist in the Ramayana.

Some people have praised the look, saying that it is both unique and visually striking. They have also said that it is a bold and daring choice for Khan, who is known for his versatility as an actor.

Others have criticized the look, saying that it is too over-the-top and that it is not faithful to the Ramayana. They have also said that it is disrespectful to Ravana, who is a complex and nuanced character in the epic. Several people expressed their thoughts on Reddit after witnessing Saif wearing a black T-shirt.

One user said: So this is an actual scene from this movie and not an edited pic? Another one said: That is the problem. 10 heads can't exist without necks and bodies. What these idiots don't understand is that Ravan's 10 heads is just a symbolism for his intelligence and knowledge. Another user said: Underpaid graphics guy. Another hilarious comment read: Graphics guy serving notice period.

Many commented on Saif's costume. One said, “I have the same T-shirt from Decathlon.” Another asked, “Is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt?” One more wrote, “is he wearing a T-shirt?? Wtf 600 cr budget?” “Why is Ravan wearing a jockey T-shirt bro wtf?” read yet another comment.

While taking a sarcastic dig at the look, a Reddit user wrote, “Underpaid graphics guy." Another said, “Graphics guy serving notice period”. One more called it a “Colgate maxfresh ad”. A comment also read: “When you hit wrap text in Excel!”

Adipurush, the multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. The film directed by Om Raut, has earned Rs 140 crore at the worldwide box office.

