Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to debut in Soumendra Padhi’s film

Soumendra Padhi has roped in Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri for his next film which is slated to release next year. Alizeh, who is Salman’s sister, Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri’s daughter, has already started shooting for the film.

In March, Alizeh, 22, was reported to be making her Bollywood debut with Avnish Barjatya's untitled film. However, Alizeh will appear in Padhi's off beat film. The cast and plot of the upcoming are still unknown.

In an interview in 2019, Alizeh's father, Atul Agnihotri was asked about his daughter's Bollywood debut to which he said that it was too early to talk about it. "My only desire as a father is that she should be prepared, give her best and have fun doing the film. My children have seen their family in the film business so they have seen our ups and downs so they know what the package is all about, they know the dynamics. I hope they encash that."

Alizeh Agnihotri has 133k following on Instagram. She is the daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan and the eldest grandkid in the Khan family. She has an elder brother, Ayaan Agnihotri and has been often spotted at events with Salman.

In 2019, reports claimed that Alizeh will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Dabanng 3. However, her father had cleared the air in an interview back then. "I read in the newspaper but it is not true. If you say something you are in trouble and if you don't say anything still, you are in trouble; it's a very tricky place. I told her to just let it pass but the fact that people are talking that's a blessing," he said.

Alizeh Agnihotri always wanted to pursue acting as a career and has received training under choreographer Saroj Khan until her death in 2020.

