SAMS Odisha 2019: First merit list for Plus 2 admissions released; here's how to check

SAMS first merit list 2019: Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha has released the Odisha Plus 2 Admissions first merit list today. The SAMS Odisha first merit list for +2 admissions will be released on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

The official notification had said that the SAMS Odisha +2 admission first merit list will be published on the official website at 2pm on July 2, 2019.

This year as many as 1,181 students passed in A1 grade, which is an increase from last year's 1,715 students. A total of 9,938 students passed in A2 grade which is between 80-90 per cent, while 24,991 secured B1 grade which is 70-80 per cent and 46,319 students passed in B2 grade, which is 60-70 per cent. A total of 76,319 students passed in C grade, which is 60-60 per cent and 1,16,262 students passed in D Grade, which is between 40-50 per cent.

Cut-off for the top colleges are likely to remain high.

Around 4,06,177 students had registered on SAMS Odisha for admission to the plus two admission. Out of that, 3,75,961 applied online and around 3.66 lakh paid the fees.

Option filled by the students, marks obtained and availability of seats will determine the merit list.

SAMS first merit list 2019: Here's how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website, samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on SAMS +2 Admission First Merit List

Step 3: Check name and roll number on the list

Step 4: Download and take a print out it for further reference.

Admission process will continue from July 3 to July 6 till 5:00pm. The second merit list will be declared on July 12.

