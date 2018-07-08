Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer mints Rs 234 crore in 9 days

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju continues to maintain its epic run at the box office. The movie has so far raked in a total of over Rs 234 crore in just nine days and is racing ahead to break Rs 300 crore club by the end of the second week. Sanju is expected to cross Rs 250 crore-mark by this weekend.

Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju revolves around the turbulent life of Sanjay Dutt. The movie was well received by the film critics who showered praises with most ratings well above four. However, some critics have called it an attempt by Hirani to whitewash Sanjay Dutt's actions.

In the first week of its release, Sanju earned Rs 202.51 crore - higher than the lifetime earnings of Hirani's earlier film 3 Idiots which had collected Rs 202.47 crore in India. Sanju is the highest-opening movie till date for actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani.

Sanju earned first Rs 50 crore in just two days, Rs 100 crore in three days, Rs 150 crore in five days and Rs 200 crore in just a week. With this stellar performance at the box office, Sanju is expected to become the highest grossing film of 2018.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet on Saturday said: "#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [Rs 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: Rs 202.51 cr. India biz."

Earlier, Adarsh had predicted that the Sanjay Dutt biopic would be a superhit. In a tweet, he said: "Powerful... Engaging... Emotional... Compelling... Rajkumar Hirani proves, yet again, he's a master storyteller... This one will be a MONSTROUS HIT."

According to the Box Office of India, Sanju was screened on 4200 screens in week one and will be on 3900 screens in second week.

Here is day-to-day earnings of Sanju

Day 1 - June 29: Rs 34.75 crore

Day 2 - June 30: Rs 38.6 crore

Day 3 - July 1: Rs 46.71 crore

Day 4 - July 2: Rs 25.35 crore

Day 5 - July 3: Rs 22.1 crore

Day 6 - July 4: Rs 18.9 crore

Day 7 - July 5: Rs 16.1 crore

Day 8 - July 6: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 9 - July 7: Rs 17 crore (approx)

Nine-day collection of Sanju: Rs 234.01 crore.