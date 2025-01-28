'Saree with pockets': Anupam Mittal tries viral 15-second saree on Shark Tank India Season 4

Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, is making waves after Shark Tank India teased its latest episode, where Mittal is seen attempting to wear an innovative saree in just 15 seconds. The product, pitched by a woman entrepreneur, reimagines the traditional saree for modern times with a quick-wear design and even features a pocket for convenience.

The 15-Second Saree

The teaser, posted on Instagram, gave viewers a glimpse of Episode 16, captioned: “A saree that’s ready in 15 seconds, a device for healthier knees, and skincare just for kids – innovation at its best!” The post showed Mittal gamely trying the saree, which left social media buzzing.

Another post highlighted the ingenuity of the product: “A saree that fits your style in just 15 seconds? Aseem’s innovation is changing the game!”

Reactions poured in online. One user quipped, “Tony Stark in a saree,” while another said, “Crazy episode, Anupam!” A user who claimed to have tried the product shared, “I have ordered and used @aseembyaseemshakti. Quite like it!” Others noted the delight women expressed over the saree’s pocket feature. “I really love how women react joyfully seeing pockets in their dresses. And that too saree,” one commenter wrote.

Mixed Reviews on Innovation

While the quirky product received praise, some viewers argued it wasn’t groundbreaking. Critics pointed out that similar sarees with pockets are available from small businesses or local tailors for much less. “It’s nothing new; this can be done by any tailor,” commented one user.

Shark Vineeta Singh added to the discussion, questioning whether the saree’s value justified its price. “The consumer value of this product would not be equal to four times that of a regular saree,” she remarked.