'Save Soil' campaign: UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomes Sadhguru in Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries as part of his 'Save Soil' campaign, in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The chief minister said Sadhguru has arrived in Lucknow after a journey of more than 30,000 km and the concern expressed by him for Mother Earth is very timely and is a holy campaign for saving the present as well as the future world.

Adityanath recalled that Sadhguru had come here in 2017 also as part of the 'Rally for Rivers', a movement to save India's lifelines.

"We are happy to inform that more than seven rivers have been revived in the last five years in Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister said.

Calling the campaigns very important and inspirational, Adityanath expressed hope that the people of the state will join the 'Save Soil' movement.

"This concern is not of today. Indian sages have been proclaiming since Vedic times that the earth is our mother...every person gets his health tested, goes to doctor but none of them are worried about the health of Mother Earth, which is the main factor in the health of all of us," he said.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the Soil Health Card Scheme, which is beneficial for farmers.