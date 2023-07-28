Scientists discover 'most mutated Covid variant ever' in Indonesia, says report

Scientists have made a startling discovery in Indonesia - a Covid variant that might be the most mutated version of the virus ever recorded, said a report on Friday. This new strain, a morphed version of the Delta variant, was collected from a patient swab in Jakarta and has 113 unique mutations, with 37 of these alterations affecting the spike protein, reported UK's Daily Mail.

The spike protein is crucial as it enables the virus to latch onto humans and is also the target of many Covid-19 vaccines.

This variant is said to have 113 distinct mutations, compared to the lethal Omicron variant, which had roughly 50.

This highly mutated variant has sparked concerns among the scientific community due to its potential impact on immunity and vaccine efficacy. The spike protein, which is responsible for helping the virus attach to and enter human cells, is the target of many Covid-19 vaccines.

NEW 🚨 Scientists discover the 'most mutated Covid variant ever' lurking in a patient in Indonesia —featuring 113 mutations, more than double the number found in Omicron - Daily Mail — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 28, 2023

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told Daily Mail that it was unknown whether the newly discovered strain could infect others.

He emphasised that it would have to outperform other versions in circulation, such as Omicron descendants, in order to gain traction.

These vaccines work by teaching the body’s immune system to recognize and attack the spike protein. Therefore, any significant mutation in this protein could potentially affect the efficacy of existing vaccines.

The emergence of this variant further highlighted that the virus continues to mutate as it spreads, leading to serious infections among the most vulnerable and increasing the burden of long-term consequences of infection.

However, it's important to note that this variant only becomes a concern if it spreads rapidly. As of now, it remains unclear if this newly-discovered strain has the potential to infect others widely.

Vaccine efficacy is influenced by various factors including the genetic variation of the infectious agent, type of vaccine, and host factors such as age, sex, genetics, and immune history.

Also Read: 'We are fed up’: Elderly man halts Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's car over parking issues