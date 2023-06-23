scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan buys property worth Rs 12.91 cr in Alibaug

The purchased land lies near Thal village in the region. The registration documents for the land have described Khan as an ‘agriculturist’.

Suhana Khan Suhana Khan

With her acting debut imminent, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has reportedly bought three houses and a mass of land in Alibaug, Maharashtra, for a sum of Rs 12.91 crore. 

The purchased land lies near Thal village in the region. The registration documents for the land have described Khan as an ‘agriculturist’. 

The transaction was registered on June 1 with a stamp duty of Rs 77.46, Hindustan Times reported. Registration documents reveal that the transaction involves 1.5 acres of agricultural land along with 2,218 sq ft of structures. 

The Khans aren’t strangers to the region, however, as Shah Rukh Khan reportedly owns a sea-facing property in Thal, one equipped with a helipad and a swimming pool. The Khan-owned properties are a 12-minute drive from Thal Village.

Suhana Khan makes her acting debut in director Zoya Khan’s The Archies on Netflix. A teaser for the film, released on Sunday, gave a glimpse of Zoya Khan’s interpretation of Riverdale, followed by a view of a hill station, a train, horses, etc. Archies fans were also quick to pick up references to and glimpses of the iconic Pop Tate’s, a soda shop that regularly features in the comics. 

Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India and directed by Zoya Khan, The Archies is a coming-of-age, live-action musical set in 1960s India. The Netflix film marks the highly anticipated debuts of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The film also features Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in supporting roles.

Published on: Jun 23, 2023, 1:03 PM IST
