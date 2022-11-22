Shah Rukh Khan's home does not have a "Diamond" nameplate, Gauri Khan clarifies

There are rumours surfacing on social media ever since Shah Rukh Khan and his wifeGauri Khan got a new nameplate for Mannat. As the rumours suggest, the new nameplate is made of diamonds. However, Gauri Khan, who has designed the nameplate of her house, in her latest Instagram post has clarified that the nameplate, is made of a "transparent material with glass crystals".

Gauri Khan shared a picture of herself standing in front of the Mannat entrance gate, Gauri Khan said, "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So, the name plate attracts positive energy... We chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe." She also added the hashtag #GauriKhanDesigns.

There have been multiple reports suggesting that the aforementioned nameplate is diamond studded. Some media reports even claimed that the new nameplate costs somewhere between Rs 20- 25 lakhs. Fan pages dedicated to SRK had shared pictures and videos of the redesigned nameplate, which went viral on social media.

SRK and Gauri Khan keep sharing images of their bungalow on social media. Most recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared glimpses from his birthday meet and greet session with fans at Mannat.

Gauri Khan, who is an interior decorator and owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai, has given makeovers to several restaurants and celebrity homes in Mumbai over the years. Gauri has done the interiors for several Bollywood actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar. She designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos, and also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. Apart from being a decorator, Gauri is also a film producer and author.

