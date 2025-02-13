Shark Tank India 4’s first repeat pitcher shocks with Rs 10 for 1% equity offer, wins a 5-judge deal

Ashutosh Kumar, founder of Offmint, made Shark Tank India history by becoming the first entrepreneur to pitch twice with different brands. His first appearance during Season 2 ended without a deal, but it left a lasting impact. The Sharks’ encouragement back then changed his life, setting the foundation for his return with a new venture. However, his journey back to the tank carried deeper personal stakes.

Ashutosh clarified that he wasn’t seeking funds but rather the Sharks' expertise. “I’m not here for the money; I’m here to seek the Sharks' expertise as Guru Dakshina,” he said. His goal through Offmint is to honor his late father’s memory while building a sustainable fast-fashion brand.

When Anupam Mittal asked Ashutosh to share his story, he revealed a heart-wrenching detail — he lost his father on the same day he appeared on Shark Tank India 2. "It was my breaking point," Ashutosh shared, visibly emotional. He had no choice but to step up and take responsibility for his family. His story moved the Sharks, with Aman Gupta admitting, “I got goosebumps hearing his story.”

Amid grief, Ashutosh found strength in his family’s support and an unexpected ally — Rani Ahluwalia, a Shark Tank India fan from London. Believing in his vision, she invested Rs 5 crore and became the co-founder of Offmint.

Rani’s initial investment gave Offmint a solid start, but Ashutosh returned to the tank with a unique offer — he asked for just Rs 10 in exchange for the Sharks’ guidance. Namita Thapar was quick to back a five-Shark deal. However, Anupam Mittal had questions about the brand’s USP and sales figures before agreeing.

Ultimately, the Sharks offered Rs 10 lakh for 4% equity. Ashutosh sealed the deal with all five — Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Namita Thapar. The Sharks admired his perseverance and mission. Offmint, known for its eco-conscious approach, offers every customer a pen embedded with seeds as a reminder of its sustainability pledge.