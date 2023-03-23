Shark Tank India-funded brand slammed for promoting toxic work culture; here's what happened

A dental care brand, which grabbed funding from the popular business reality television series Shark Tank India, has been facing social media flak for promoting toxic culture.

It happened after the company shared an Instagram story of its account manager named Sonu and mentioned how he had not slept well for a month. The brand also added the hashtag #unsaidheroes with his picture.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the above-mentioned Instagram story by the brand named Perfora and mentioned, "For the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex."

for the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex pic.twitter.com/5CtHfBu6KT March 19, 2023

Soon after it was posted, people took to social media to express how promoting the culture of overworking was not at all beneficial for the employees. Many users even pointed out that companies should stop glorifying overworking as good.

"@Perforaofficial that's not the flex you think it is. Hire more people. No one's dying to use products pr services at the cost of another human. Do better," a user said.

"Toxic work culture whitewashed as commitment for no reason..these guys just scared of losing their jobs can't say no..like most of us..," another added.

"This is so messed up," stated another user.

Another user added that the company must be sued for such a behaviour and the employees who have suffered should get compensation.

"I guess these guys are publishing so that no one new joins unless they want to be a slave and work round the clock. The people who are already working must be thinking of leaving the moment they get a chance," said another.

The post has garnered over 38,000 views and several comments so far.

The brand was founded by Tushar Khurana and Jatan Bawa. The duo managed to secure a funding of Rs 80 Lakhs for 2.5 per cent equity from Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh.

