'Abhi Ashneer hota toh...': Anupam Mittal's 'baap kaun hai' remark to Ritesh Agarwal on Shark Tank India 4 irks netizens

Shaadi.com founder and investor Anupam Mittal has grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In a recent episode of Shark Tank India season 4, the entrepreneur-investor had a heated argument with his co-judge and OYO Rooms co-founder Ritesh Agarwal.

During luxury goods servicing brand Sneakinn's pitch, some 'sharks' poked fun at Mittal's age but a similar comment by Agarwal irked Mittal. He compared the brand's business to that of diagnostics, something that SUGAR Cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh found weird.

Upon hearing Ritesh's explanation, Anupam laughed and said, “Aap bimaar jooton ki laboratory banayenge.” The OYO Rooms founder said that we will take those people who have neared the age of 60 together as sharks. Later, Anupam said: “Chalo, aap yeh toh samajh gaye aapka baap kaun hai.”

Needless to say, Anupam Mittal's comments irked Reddit users and earned him comparisons Mittal to Ashneer Grover, known for making curt remarks on the show.

"Abhi Ashneer hota toh ache se jawab deta Anupam ko," a user wrote.

"Vapas aa jao bully ashneer," another user wrote.

"I don't know why but Anupam has taken responsibility for being rude after ashneer left... He thinks that he will look cool after all this but afterall he is losing his fans and originality... I feel bad for reetesh mann... Such an innocent soul. Everyone mocks him in a way or other specially veeneeta and this idiot anupam," a fourth user noted.

"Anupam has taken the responsibility of trp it seems," a Redditor observed.

Back to the pitch, the founder couple Sahil and Arunima sought a funding of ₹90 lakh in exchange for 3 per cent stake in their company, taking its valuation to ₹30 crore. They mentioned that there was a gap in the market as people did not have options to get expensive shoes and bags serviced, repaired, and refurbished.

Despite the attack by Anupam, Ritesh offered the entrepreneurs ₹45 lakh for 5 per cent equity and the remaining ₹45 lakh as debt for 10 per cent. Vineeta and Anupam joined hands and made an offer of ₹90 lakh in exchange of 10 per cent equity along with 1 per cent in royalties.

Titan Capital founder Kunal Bahl mentioned that when someone asks for royalties, asking for them is the equivalent of valuing your company at zero. The founders, however, got a deal with Anupam Mittal at ₹90 lakh for 6.5 per cent equity.