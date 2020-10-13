Shashi Tharoor calls Tanishq ad 'beautiful', slams trolls for trending hashtag BoycottTanishq

Titan Group-led Tanishq Jewellery's ad featuring an interfaith couple has received a lot of backlash on social media, with many demanding to boycott the coveted jewellery brand. Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor said the ad is beautiful and that Hindu-Muslim unity irks some people. The advertisement was released on October 9 but after social media outrage, the company decided to make it unavailable for public viewing on YouTube and other social media platforms. The ad features a Muslim family preparing for an upcoming baby shower for their Hindu daughter-in-law.

As soon as the ad was uploaded on social media, many users started calling it "Love Jihad" and slammed the jewellery brand for its "fake secularism". The term 'Love Jihad' is coined by Hindu extremist groups against the alleged conversion of Hindu girls by Muslim boys in the name of love. Some users slammed the "trolls" for creating unnecessary issues over the advertisement that calls for Hindu-Muslim unity.

Here are some of the tweets:

A Twitter user said no company has the courage to show a Muslim girl getting married to a Hindu. "It looks great when see religions are evolving but ads like #tanishq where they portrait a hindu girl weds with muslim guy really pathetic as no company has guts to show muslim girl weds with hindu guy. #BoycottTanishqJewelry #BoycottTanishq," he tweeted.