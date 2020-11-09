Shatrughan Sinha's niece 'closely associated' with Kamala Harris' win; actor-politician says 'kudos'

Shatrughan Sinha like most people across the US as well as parts of India was overjoyed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' victory. His was, albeit, more personal than most. Sinha took to Twitter to say that his niece Preeta Sinha was 'closely associated' with the Harris' campaign. Calling Kamala 'our own', the actor-politician said that she is 'most deserving' and 'favourite of Indians'.

"Heartiest congratulations! As the world is overjoyed with your Joe spectacular & most deserving win! Also we must not forget the desirable, elegant, wonderful, intelligent intellectual par excellence Kamala Harris on her most expected win. Kudos!," said Sinha.

He followed up the tweet with a photo of Kamala Harris and Preeta Sinha. Sinha said that Preeta, his niece, is like his daughter. Daughter of Dr Lakhan Sinha, Preeta worked closely with Kamala Harris and 'supported, promoted and encouraged' the new Vice President in her 'outstanding mega win'. "Our daughter, Preeta too deserves Kudos! Well done! God Bless!" he said.

Kamala Harris' win has had desis everywhere overjoyed. Her mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, who has been widely credited by the Vice President for her success hailed from Tamil Nadu. Shyamala Gopalan met fellow Jamaican student Donald J Harris at Berkeley in 1962. They married in 1963 and had Kamala and her sister Maya Harris. The Harris children were deeply connected with their paternal family and home in Jamaica as well as the maternal family and home in Chennai.

In her first speech as the Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris took the stage to thank all the women before her who had struggled and paved the way for her to reach the highest-rank any woman has ever held in the US. But most of all, she thanked her inspirational mother. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible," Kamala Harris said.

