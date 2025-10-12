‘She said she knows nothing’: Student lands tech job in 5 minutes after bold honesty

In a hiring story that has caught the internet’s attention, Sandi Slonjsak, CEO and founder of software agency Code of Us in Croatia, offered a job to a college student just five minutes into their conversation. The move surprised many when Slonjsak shared the reasons behind his decision.

Advertisement

In his post, the CEO explained what stood out about the young applicant. She had the confidence to send an open application despite there being no advertised openings and candidly admitted she was still learning, writing, “She straight up admitted she knows nothing.”

Beyond her honesty, Slonjsak said the student showed a remarkable willingness to work hard and learn as much as she could. He praised her openness to feedback, her receptiveness to mentoring, and the clarity with which she communicated her ideas.

What impressed him most, he added, was her initiative. The student had independently worked on personal projects in her spare time to demonstrate her skills and interest. Her intelligence, ambition, and readiness to work for minimum wage for three months just to get a foot in the door further convinced him that she was the right fit.

Advertisement

“She ticked all the boxes. Green flags all around, HIRED,” Slonjsak wrote, summing up the quick decision.

today i hired a college student after just 5 minutes of talking to her



1. had the guts to send an open letter application although we had no job openings



2. straight up admitted she knows nothing



3. told she’s willing to work as an animal to learn as much as she can



4. open… — Sandi Slonjšak (@sandislonjsak) October 8, 2025

The story quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention online. Users praised both the student’s initiative and Slonjsak’s ability to recognise potential so quickly. “Not all recruiters would go for her, I’m glad you did. Now you can make her an expert in the role she applied for,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Sounds like she’s about to learn more in three months than most people do in three years.”

Advertisement

Comments continued to pour in, with many sharing their own thoughts and experiences. One person highlighted the importance of her side projects: “Point no. 6 is what most people miss. Rest is all talk, but point 6 proves she actually did something.” Another added, “Admitting she knows nothing but still having projects means she learned by doing — that’s the right mix of honesty and effort.”

Several users also noted how refreshing it was to see a candidate not focused on perks or flexible work arrangements. “You mean she didn’t ask about work-from-home days, meditation rooms, or the work-life balance? How unusual for this generation,” one comment read.