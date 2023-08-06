'She was home': Jaipur Mayor suspended after husband caught in bribery case

Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar, whose husband Sushil Gurjar was yesterday arrested by the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for reportedly accepting Rs 2 lakh as a bribe in exchange for providing a land lease, has been suspended by the Rajasthan Government in a late-night order, reported the news agency PTI.

Additionally, Munesh Gurjar has been removed from her civic body seat (Ward Number 43 in Jaipur's heritage corporation).

On Friday night, the ACB team conducted a raid in the residences of the accused and seized over Rs 40 lakh cash and the file of the complainer’s lease from Sushil’s house.

The order stated, "Since the mayor's husband was caught accepting the bribe at the mayor's residence while she was present there, and Rs 40 lakh was recovered in cash from the residence, it appears that the mayor was involved and could influence the investigation in the case."

The ACB has arrested two others, along with Sushil Gurjar, and will question them over two days. A case has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigations are underway.

Hemant Priyadarshy, the Additional Director General (ADG) of the ACB, had stated that the ACB had received a report from the Jaipur special investigation wing (SIW) alleging that Sushil was constantly seeking bribes from his middlemen Narayan Singh and Anil Dube in exchange for providing the lease.

“Based on the complaint, an ACB team on Friday under the supervision of deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Randheer Singh laid a trap in which Narayan Singh was caught red-handed while accepting the Rs.2 lakh bribe from the complainer. Sushil Gurjar and Anil Dube were also held for their alleged involvement in the matter,” said Priyadarshy.

ACB team has also seized around Rs 8 lakh cash from Narayan Singh’s residence.