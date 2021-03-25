Shillong Teer result 25.03.21: Timings, Jowai Teer first and second round

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be announced on March 25, i.e., Thursday at 03:45 pm for the first round and 04:45 pm for the second round. All those who have purchased the tickets for this lottery can log onto meghalayateer.com to check the lucky numbers for today. Lucky numbers for the first and the second round were 11 and 78 on March 24, i.e., Wednesday.

Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Organisation, which comprises 12 archery clubs. This game is played from Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This is a legal lottery game governed by Meghalaya Amusement and Betting (Amendment) Act, 1982.

In this unique lottery, 50 participants are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. Target has to be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters.

Shooters have to complete one round of shooting at the target in less than 5 minutes and the result of the lottery is determined on the basis of the number of arrows hitting the target. All those interested can buy the tickets either from meghalayateer.com or offline ticket counters. The ticket for the Shillong Teer lottery is priced between Re 1 to Rs 100.

Those who purchase the ticket for this lottery can win Rs 80 for every bet on a number in the first round and Rs 60 spent for every Re 1 spent on a number in the second round. A 'forecast' takes place when a person successfully predicts the number in both the rounds and the winner gets Rs 4,000 for Re 1. Besides this, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer are other popular archery-based lottery games organised in Meghalaya.

