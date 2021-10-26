Shillong Teer Result Today 26 October first and second round numbers: Timings, how and where to check

Shillong Teer is an extremely popular archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya. This game is played from Monday to Saturday and Sunday is a public holiday. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery governed by the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982. Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the tickets priced at Re 1 to Rs 100 from any authorised lottery shop across the state.

Winning numbers for the first and second rounds this lottery are announced on the official Meghalaya Teer website – meghalayateer.com at 4pm and 5pm on weekdays. Winning numbers for the first and the second rounds were 53 and 54 on October 25 (Monday) respectively.

50 archers are allowed to shoot maximum 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Participants are supposed to complete a round of shooting within 2 minutes. Those who are participating in this lottery have to guess the number of arrows shot in either of the two or both the rounds correctly to bag huge cash prizes.

The participant who guesses the number correctly in the first round will get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet whereas the winner of the second round will get Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. The person who manages to guess the numbers for both the rounds correctly or scores a forecast gets Rs 4,000 for Re 1 bet.

Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer and Ladrymbai Teer are extremely popular archery-based lottery sports apart from Shillong Teer played in Meghalaya.

Also read: Shillong Teer Result: Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer Result Online; Where, how to check

Also read: Shillong Teer first and second round numbers: Online result timings; how, where to check