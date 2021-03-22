Shillong Teer Results Today: Timings, where to check latest update, winning numbers of first and second round

The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery have been declared on the official Meghalaya Teer lottery website. The results for the first round are declared at around 03:45 pm and the second round at 04:45 pm everyday.

Shillong Teer is not like your regular lottery. This is an archery-based lottery conducted by the Khasi Hills Association, which comprises 12 archery clubs. This game is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong from Monday to Saturday.

In this one-of-its-kind lottery, 50 participants are allowed to shoot maximum of 30 arrows each in the first and 20 arrows each in the second round. Target should be 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and shooter has to be between 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters.

This lottery is governed by the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

All those interested can buy the ticket from meghalayateer.com. You can also buy the ticket for this lottery from offline ticket counters in Meghalaya. The ticket for this lottery is priced between Re 1 to Rs 100.

Those who purchase a Shillong Teer ticket can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on a number in the first bet and Rs 60 spent for every Re 1 spent on the second round. If a person successfully predicts the number in both the rounds, then that is called 'forecast' and the winner gets Rs 4,000 for every Re 1.

