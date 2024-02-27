'Shocked to face blatant caste discrimination': JP Morgan Vice-President reveals nightmare of caste bias in Gujarat's GIFT City

Anirudh Kejriwal, a Vice-President at JP Morgan, has claimed that he encountered caste discrimination while attempting to buy a flat in a residential society in Gujarat's GIFT City.

In a series of posts on X, Anirudh Kejriwal said, "Shocked to face blatant caste discrimination in Sant Vihar 1 Society, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. My attempt to buy a flat turned into a nightmare as society's management is barring my entry due to caste."

While tagging Gujarat Police, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and other stakeholders, Kejriwal further added, "After paying a significant advance, planning was underway to finalise the sale deed. But the seller’s evasion on providing the NOC from the society was the first red flag. Little did I know, the real issue lay deeper."

"My concerns were confirmed when the society’s chairman and management openly stated their refusal to allow people from ‘other’ castes to move in. In the heart of Gujarat, this open discrimination left me in disbelief," he added.

Kejriwal claimed that he faced intimidation as around 30 people gathered, threatening him with "dire consequences" if he proceeded with the purchase.

"They demanded proofs of ancestry and caste, to which, under pressure, I complied, hoping for a resolution," he said.

"All my preparations, from financial investments to personal arrangements, are now in jeopardy due to this discrimination. The vision of an inclusive India feels tarnished in the very state leading India’s development narrative," said Kejriwal.

Describing his experience as "nothing short of a nightmare," Kejriwal expressed, "Worse yet, I'm warned that even if I manage to get in, happiness will be out of reach, and troubles will follow. It's a bitter pill to swallow. Choosing Gujarat, leaving behind my life in Mumbai and the chance to move to Singapore, I never thought I'd face such discrimination."

"This experience has been nothing short of a nightmare. The pain of facing such open casteism, in a place I chose with hope, is indescribable," Anirudh Kejriwal said.

Anirudh Kejriwal stated his intention to pursue legal avenues, declaring, "I will seek legal recourse to reclaim my rights and investment."

