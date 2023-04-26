Shocking! 30-year-old Bengaluru woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver gropes her; video surfaces

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old female architect in Bengaluru, jumped off from a moving Rapido bike to save herself from the taxi driver who sexually harassed her and attempted to take her to the wrong destination.

On the night of April 21, the woman booked a Rapido bike to Indiranagar and the driver came to pick her up at around 11:10 pm. However, instead of going to her destination, the rider, who allegedly took her phone on the pretext of checking the one-time password (OTP), started moving towards the wrong direction.

Police said despite the woman raising an alarm and asking the driver to follow directions, he remained silent, reported India Today.

The woman then snatched her phone back from the rider and realised that he was drunk. Reacting to this, the man snatched the phone back and cranked up the speed. The rider also allegedly groped her, according to reports.

The woman told the police that she finally had to jump from the moving motorcycle to save herself. The video was recorded on CCTV cameras on the road.

#WATCH| Bengaluru, Karnataka: Woman jumps off a moving motorbike after the rapido driver allegedly tried to grope her & snatched her phone



On 21st April, woman booked a bike to Indiranagar, driver allegedly took her phone on pretext of checking OTP & started driving towards… pic.twitter.com/bPvdoILMQ2 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

“In our division, this is the first case. Our commissioner called on all cab aggregators, bike taxi services, and food delivery partners to discuss the safety of women and citizens,” DCP Northeast, Laxmi Prasad, said, as per the India Today report.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Deepak. He has been sent to judicial custody.

A case has been registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

