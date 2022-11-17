Shraddha murder case: Spike in Aaftab Poonawala's water bill point to his modus operandi

Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, received a water bill of Rs 300, which could be the key in his undoing. Police are likely to look into his increased water bill for the flat in Chattarpur where the murder took place. The increase in water bill is indicative of the fact that the accused used thousands of litres of water to remove remnants of blood in the flat after the crime.

As per India Today, the police have said that since the case is more than six months old, it will have to bank on circumstantial evidence in the investigation.

Delhi government’s scheme makes water free for up to 20,000 litres. The water bill for Aaftab’s flat had always amounted to zero before Shraddha went missing. But now a bill of Rs 300 is due, indicating a spike in the usage of water over and above the limit.

Poonawala’s neighbours informed the police that all the units in the building had received no water bills, except for Aaftab’s flat. It is now suspected that he used a lot of water to clean the flat after the murder. They have alleged that he went to the tank to check water levels many times too.

Aaftab Poonawala confessed to killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar following an argument over marriage. He strangled her, and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, stored the pieces in a newly-bought fridge, and disposed off the parts night-by-night for nearly 16 nights.

He has, however, been changing his statements repeatedly. The Delhi Police has got Saket court’s approval to conduct a narcotics analysis on Aaftab. The police will also demand an extension of his custody.

