Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab Poonawala watched hours of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

In another development, Aaftab Ameen Poonawala's internet search history has revealed that he read and watched hours of footage of the much-publicised Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial live after killing his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar.

The 28-year-old accused, closely followed every aspect of the trial to broaden his understanding, as per reports. Moreover, it has also been reported that he also read extensively about the defamation trial.

Poonawala has been accused of strangling and killing Shraddha Walkar on May 18 this year. He also put the chopped body parts in a 300-litre fridge before disposing them off. Both of them met on a dating app and moved into rented accommodation in Chhatarpur.

Poonawala reportedly told during his narco-analysis test that he killed Walkar when she threatened to leave him for good. On being asked about where he had hidden Shraddha Walkar's head, the accused couldn't pinpoint a location and only vaguely recalled where he got rid of it. Poonawala, however, revealed where he threw his live-in partner's clothes, her mobile phone, and weapon that he used to dismember her body after strangling her.

Prior to that, during his polygraph test, he confessed that he has no remorse for killing his live-in partner.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

