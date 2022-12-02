Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab says he killed Shraddha Walkar because she threatened to leave him

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old accused in the murder of Shraddha Walkar, reportedly told doctors during his narco-analysis test on Thursday that he killed her when she threatened to leave him for good.

Poonawala's confession comes after he confessed to killing Shraddha Walkar and disposing of her body parts in several areas. In the polygraph test that concluded on Tuesday, he said that he had no regrets for killing his partner.

On Thursday, the accused underwent a narco analysis test for two hours in Rohini. According to officials, Poonawala's narco analysis test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine.

On being asked about where he had hidden Shraddha Walkar's head, the accused couldn't pinpoint a location and only vaguely recalled where he got rid of it. Poonawala, however, revealed where he threw his live-in partner's clothes, her mobile phone, and weapon that he used to dismember her body after strangling her.

According to officials, Poonawala reached the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 am and the narco test started around 10 am. After the test, he was kept under observation.

Previously also, the accused told a Saket Court judge that he murdered Walkar in the heat of the moment. “Whatever mistake I made was in the heat of the moment,” Aaftab told the judge during a special hearing.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

