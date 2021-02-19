ShwetaYourMicIsOn: Who is Shweta and why is she trending?

The scariest scenario came alive on a Microsoft Team call that gave rise to yet another trend -- #ShwetaYourMicIsOn. It is as facepalming a moment as one can imagine. While the entire internet is sharing tips on how to keep one's bearings amid a video conference call, Shweta, who has now become viral, shared intimate details about a man, aka Pandit, with her friend. The incident though funny easily resonated with millions of social media users.

In the recording that has since gone viral, Shweta forgot to put her mic on mute and revealed some intimate secrets. The call between Shweta and her friend Radhika goes on despite her friends trying desperately to make her stop. "Shweta your mic is on," said the friends while Shweta continued to reveal more details.

