Sidhu Moose Wala's parents to welcome a child soon

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala's parents, are expecting their second child. Charan Kaur, Moose Wala's mother, is reportedly pregnant. The delivery is expected soon, India Today quoted sources as saying.



Sidhu Moose Wala, who was the only child of his parents, was tragically murdered in his car in Jawaharke village, Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The same year, he had contested the Punjabi Assembly Elections on a Congress ticket but was unsuccessful.



Despite his untimely demise, several of his songs have been released posthumously, garnering millions of views.

Sidhu Moose Wala made his debut in the music industry in 2017 with 'G Wagon'. He rose to fame with several successful albums and hit songs such as 'Legend', 'So High', '295' and 'The Last Ride'.



While rumors circulate about Sidhu Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, potentially entering politics and contesting from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, he has not provided a clear stance on the matter. He emphasizes that even if he enters politics, it won't significantly impact their family situation.



Charan Kaur, the mother of Sidhu Moose Wala, has been a vocal advocate for farmers' protests. She actively supports the cause, seeking justice for Shubhkaran Singh, a farmer who lost his life at the Khanauri border. Using social media, she shares photos of Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Shubhkaran Singh to amplify her messages and garner support for the farmers' movement.