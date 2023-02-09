Singapore to scrap all Covid border safety measures from Monday

Singapore is all set to crap all COVID-19 border safety measures from Monday amid the country stepping down its disease alert to the lowest level in three years.

Ministry of Health said on Thursday that this decision came in as the country is seeing an improved pandemic situation globally and the low impact of imported cases on Singapore's healthcare.

Singapore has also planned on taking down its disease alert to its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started three years ago. In addition, from Monday, face masks will no longer be mandatory on local public transport, healthcare and residential care settings.

Once the decision is imposed, the border measures will be scrapped, all the travellers, whether vaccinated or not, will not have to show any proof or get a test done before entering the Singapore border. Also, travellers who are not vaccinated will not be forced to purchase COVID-19 travel insurance for entering the country.

The country is planning to reintroduce restrictions under its Vaccinated Travel Framework if there are "international developments of concern", according to media reports. This will include the emergency caused by new variants or burden on Singapore's healthcare system because of any strain from the imported cases.

Travellers will still be screened for infectious diseases like Yellow Fever, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Ebola. In addition, everyone, including travellers and residents of the country, must submit a health declaration via the SG Arrival Card e-service while entering the country.

The health ministry said that travellers should check the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's website for the latest border measures before entering Singapore.

Ministry of Health has retained the compulsion of wearing a mask for visitors, staff and patients. This will be in the case of direct interaction with patients.

The ministry said in a press release that this would be a Ministry of Health mandate rather than mandated under COVID-19 regulations to better protect patients and healthcare workers from infectious diseases.