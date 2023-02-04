scorecardresearch
Feedback

Singer Vani Jairam, Padma awardee in 2023, found dead at her Chennai residence

Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned singer Vani Jairam was found dead at her Chennai residence on Saturday. Her death was confirmed by Thousand Lights Police officials today. As per reports, she fell down and injured her forehead.

More details regarding the cause of death and funeral are still awaited. Vani Jairam's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the country.

She has over 10,000 songs in her name across different languages, such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and Telugu.


This is a developing story.

Published on: Feb 04, 2023, 4:16 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Feb 04, 2023, 4:12 PM IST
