Singer Vani Jairam, Padma awardee in 2023, found dead at her Chennai residence

Padma Bhushan awardee and renowned singer Vani Jairam was found dead at her Chennai residence on Saturday. Her death was confirmed by Thousand Lights Police officials today. As per reports, she fell down and injured her forehead.

Tamil Nadu | Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam found dead at her residence in Chennai, say Thousand Lights Police officials. Details awaited.



She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year.



(Pic: Vani Jairam's Facebook page) pic.twitter.com/TEMHbHw11s — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

More details regarding the cause of death and funeral are still awaited. Vani Jairam's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the country.

Tamil Nadu | Police personnel arrive at the residence of veteran playback singer Vani Jairam who passed away at her residence in Chennai. She was conferred with the Padma Bhushan award for this year. pic.twitter.com/zUsV7jMTjy February 4, 2023

She has over 10,000 songs in her name across different languages, such as Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, and Telugu.



This is a developing story.