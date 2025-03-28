'Sir, woh wajan kam karne ki dawai...': Doctors flooded as ₹16,000 weight-loss jab hits India

Rahul Baxi can't catch a break these days. The Mumbai-based diabetologist’s waiting room is buzzing—and it’s the same story every time someone steps into his clinic. “Sir woh wajan kam karne ki nayi davai aai hai, woh shuru kar sakte hain kya, weight loss ke liye?”.

India's obsession with the new ₹16,000-a-month weight-loss injection has officially begun.

Related Articles

“It’s not a magic injection for all,” Dr Baxi quickly clarifies on X. “Without lifestyle changes—sustainable balanced diet, regular walk/exercise, strength training — it may not give the desired results. Using in the right patients under doctors supervision is the key.”

This injection causing all the buzz is Mounjaro (Tirzepatide), just introduced by pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly in India, ahead of rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy. Marketed primarily for diabetes and significant weight loss, it's priced at ₹4,375 for a 5 mg vial, costing patients roughly ₹16,000 per month—steep for India, yet affordable compared to its U.S. cost of over $1,000 monthly.

Dr Manisha Arora, Director at CK Birla Hospital, explains its appeal in an Indian Express story: Mounjaro mimics two hormones—GLP-1 and GIP—to control appetite, stabilize blood sugar, and slow digestion, resulting in impressive weight loss of up to 20 kg in 72 weeks.

But this powerful injection isn't without risks. Dr Arora warns clearly: “Common side effects are gastrointestinal issues such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and acid reflux. In some cases, severe diarrhea can lead to dehydration and acute kidney injury.”

Every other person seeing me in the hospital these days:



“Sir woh wajan kam karne ki nayi davai aai hai, woh shuru kar sakte hain kya, weight loss ke liye”



It’s not a magic injection 💉 for all and without lifestyle changes - sustainable balanced diet, regular walk/ exercise,… pic.twitter.com/T3HUwjP2BR — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) March 28, 2025

Rapid weight loss can also lead to gallstones and gallbladder inflammation.

Who’s an ideal candidate? Adults battling Type 2 diabetes, those significantly overweight, or individuals with insulin resistance not responding well to other treatments. However, the drug is off-limits for pregnant women, children, Type 1 diabetics, individuals with thyroid cancer history, pancreatitis, or severe gastrointestinal disorders.

The craze isn't surprising given India's escalating obesity and diabetes epidemic.



Diabetes cases could surge to 124 million by 2045, and nearly a quarter of Indian adults are already overweight or obese.