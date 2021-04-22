Sitaram Yechury's 34-year-old son Ashish Yechury dies due to coronavirus

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said his elder son Ashish Yechury died due to coronavirus on Thursday. Ashish who would have turned 35 on June 9, passed away at 5:30 am after a two-week battle with the Covid-19 infection.

Ashish was under treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Initially, he was hospitalised at Holy Family Hospital and was later shifted to the Gurugram hospital.

Sitaram Yechury wrote on Twitter about his son's death. The politician thanked all doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers who looked after his son.