‘So down to earth’: MS Dhoni asks directions from strangers, bowls the internet over

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again captured hearts globally, not through his cricketing prowess, but through a simple act that oozes humility and humaneness. A recent viral video of the former Indian cricket team captain asking for directions from strangers has won the internet, revealing the down-to-earth demeanour of this cricketing personality.

The video was shared by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter and has garnered a substantial amount of likes and shares, engaging fans and followers worldwide. In the video, MS Dhoni is seen engaging in a light-hearted conversation with a pair of pedestrians in Ranchi, inquiring about a specific location. The simplicity of the interaction, coupled with Dhoni’s warm approach, was enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

This man is so simple and this simplicity is what makes him different from every other celebrity #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ErMlX3KGVX — TAAGASTYA (@LalPatrakar) August 11, 2023

People have always been in awe of Dhoni's humble personality and the way he has never let fame get to his head. Often known as 'Captain Cool,’ he has been admired for his grounded personality both on and off the field. Asking for directions may seem like an ordinary act, but when it comes from a celebrity of his stature, it acts as a reminder that our stars are as human as us, reinforcing his appeal to his huge fan base.

Social media users have been sharing this video rapidly, making it go viral. Netizens hailing Dhoni’s humility wrote comments like, "He is not just a player; he is a feeling," and "No starry airs about him. So down to earth".

Wah a simple man — Babbu J Mehra (@BabbuJMehra) August 12, 2023

Down to earth man who never forget his roots — TAAGASTYA (@LalPatrakar) August 12, 2023

"Even in this small video clip, Lt Col MS Dhoni has again shown and proved that he is a grounded person. He is a man with no arrogance and is totally humble while speaking with strangers," another user wrote.

Dhoni recently won hearts on social media after a picture of him interacting with a traffic policeman outside the JSCA stadium in Ranchi went viral.



