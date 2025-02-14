Soft drink brand Sprite opens hiring for CCO ‘Chief Chill Officer’ in viral post for someone who 'naps anytime'

The soft drink brand 'Sprite' Sprite is on the lookout for a Chief Chill Officer (CCO)—but this isn’t your average job. The quirky job listing, posted on its official Instagram handle, called for applicants to showcase their “chill” credentials in the comments section. The campaign immediately caught the attention of comedians, fellow brands, and fans who flooded the post with witty responses.

"HIRING ALERT! Interested candidates, go crazy in the comments 👇🏼 on why you deserve to be the Chief Chilling Officer [CCO] of Sprite," the official Instagram handle of the brand posted.

The posting further read: “HIRING FOR THE ROLE OF CCO! Chief Chill Officer.” The only qualifications? Being a “pro at chilling,” taking naps anytime, and staying calm even in an apocalypse. Essential skills include procrastinating, turning five-minute breaks into full-blown vacations, and doom-scrolling like a champion.

The campaign’s humorous tone invited a wave of applications and responses from celebrities and other brands. Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian joked, “Wanted to apply for the CCO position but I was so chill I didn’t come for the interview itself Wait, does this qualify me for the position?”

Sprite’s fellow soft drink brands were also in on the joke. Thumbsup boldly claimed, “We’re the most dumdar candidate for this! Just select us already.” Not to be left out, Coca-Cola chimed in, “Doesn’t CCO stand for Coca-Cola Only?! We’re meant for it, duh.”

The post even triggered a dig at recent job controversies. Comedian Bisaw Kalyan Rath asked, “Sir, do we have to chill 90 hours a week?”—a sly reference to a viral statement by L&T’s chief about a 90-hour workweek. Meanwhile, clothing brand Ajio offered a practical suggestion: “Appropriate work wear should include the comfiest PJs and oversized tees.”

One Instagram user summed up their chill credentials: “I can drive in Blr traffic without losing my cool.”

The lighthearted job listing comes amidst a wave of viral job posts from major companies. Last November, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal caused a stir by posting a controversial Chief of Staff job opening, asking candidates to pay ₹20 lakh to secure the role. The backlash was immediate, with critics slamming the pay-to-play hiring approach.

Goyal later clarified there was no fee and that the selected candidates would be “paid handsomely." The post drew over 18,000 applications, and Goyal eventually offered positions to 30 people.

Even Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal couldn’t resist throwing shade, inviting people to apply for a “Chief of What?” role—provided they couldn’t pay “his friend Deepi” the hefty ₹20 lakh.