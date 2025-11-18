Software engineer reveals he earns ₹1 lakh per month in Japan; Internet says, 'Too low for Tokyo'

An Indian software engineer based in Japan has stirred a major conversation on social media after openly sharing how much he earns as a fresher in the country’s tech sector. The details were revealed by Instagram user Vicky Kumar, whose transparent breakdown of his salary and deductions has drawn both curiosity and criticism.

In the video, Vicky explains that he joined his company with a base salary of 2,35,000 yen per month, roughly ₹1,35,000. However, because he has not yet cleared the mandatory beginner-level Japanese language certification, his company deducts 20,000 yen (around ₹11,500) every month as a penalty.

He then outlines the standard compulsory deductions — income tax, health insurance and other statutory payments — that every employee in Japan must pay. After these cuts, Vicky says his take-home salary comes to around 1,75,000 yen, which he estimates to be close to ₹1 lakh.

His disclosure quickly gained traction online, with thousands reacting to the numbers. While some appreciated the transparency, others questioned whether the take-home amount is sufficient for a decent lifestyle in Japan, especially in expensive urban centres. The video also reignited a broader conversation about whether moving abroad automatically guarantees higher earnings or better savings.

Several users pointed out that salaries may appear higher when converted to Indian rupees, but real purchasing power in Japan is heavily affected by the high cost of living — including rent, transport, food and insurance. Others noted that comparing salaries across countries without considering living expenses can be misleading.

The comments reflected a wide spectrum of reactions. One user wrote, “But Japan is expensive… making ₹50k–₹60k in India is equivalent.” Another said, “Na bhai, itna toh India me kama sakta hu (I can earn this much in India).”

Some questioned long-term growth, with one viewer asking, “This salary is for freshers… what happens after you have 2+ years of experience?” Others criticised the figure outright: “This is too low man, after that you have to manage your monthly expenses.”

Highlighting Japan’s cost of living, another user commented, “Brother, the salary is too low for Tokyo city.” A different viewer compared it directly: “1 lakh INR in Japan?! Bro, I earn more in India — ₹1.27 lakh per month here with 4 years of experience.”

Vicky’s video has become part of a growing trend of young professionals sharing their earnings publicly, prompting discussions on salary expectations, relocation decisions and the realities of working abroad.