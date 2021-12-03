Solar Eclipse 2021: Date, time; will Surya Grahan be visible in India? Where to watch

Last solar eclipse of the year will take place on December 4 and it will be a total solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse takes place when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth as it blocks the sunlight in some areas, casting a shadow on the Earth. The Solar eclipse 2021 on December 4 will begin at 10:59 am and the full eclipse will be visible at 12:30 pm. The eclipse will be at its peak at 1:03 pm and will end at 3:07 pm.

This is the only solar eclipse that one can watch without eclipse glasses and can only remove them when the Moon is completely blocking the Sun. Skygazers are advised to use solar viewing glasses, welder’s filter or pinhole imaging technique to view a solar eclipse safely otherwise. It is not advisable to witness the solar eclipse with bare eyes or ordinary sunglasses.

This solar eclipse will not be visible in India and those living in parts of South Australia, Indian Ocean, Antarctica, the Atlantic, Pacific, South Africa and South America will be able to see the celestial phenomenon. Partial solar eclipse will be visible in parts of Australia, Chile, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Lesotho, Namibia, New Zealand, Saint Helena and South Georgia and Sandwich Islands.

